Developmental works worth Rs 1,30,000 cr being taken up by MoRTH in J&K: Gadkari

Developmental works worth Rs 1,30,000 crore are being taken up by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in J&K, and since 2014, around 500 km of road network has been completed in the region, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Tuesday.

Inter Modal Station (IMS) to be established in Katra will be a world-class project constructed to improve travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, Gadkari said.

The minister said that 41 tunnels are being constructed in J&K and Ladakh at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore, apart from 18 ropeways worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Gadkari informed that for the journey between Jammu and Srinagar, three corridors worth Rs 35,000 crore are being constructed, which will reduce the earlier distance of 320 km by 70 km while the time travel will be reduced from 10 hours to 4-5 hours.

The minister also announced that the 110 km long Amarnath Marg leading to the Amarnath cave in Pahalgam will be built at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore for the convenience of the pilgrims going to the holy shrine.