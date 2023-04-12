Almost 6 years on, Tura – Dalu road far from complete

TURA, APRIL 12: Almost 6 years into its construction, the ill fated Tura – Dalu road is far from complete. Construction of the project, which falls under NHIDCL began in the early part of 2018 and till the filing of this report, only 55% of the road is currently complete.

The Tura – Dalu road, despite being part of the NH-51 was one of the worst in the state. Commuting on the road earlier required guts of steel as there were only potholes in the entire road as well as the road being extremely narrow. The 50 km drive between the town of Tura and Dalu earlier required almost 2 hours to complete.

A loud cheer went up in the town of Dalu after the NHIDCL announced the beginning of the project at a cost of over Rs 500 crores. However that cheer that was seen in the faces of the border population has turned into a literal smirk due to the ages it has taken to complete the route.

Initially the project was awarded to a contractor from Assam, Manoranjan Brahma. However the company was extremely slow in its work leading to complaints coming from various quarters. Not only was the company awarded the route between Tura and Dalu, another 10-11 kms on the NH – 51 between Tura and Rongram was also awarded to them.

The contractor initially quoted the COVID pandemic for the delay in the progress of the project. However even after the pandemic died down progress on the road continued to remain slow.

With the original contractor unable to continue work for unknown reasons, another company, ARSS, was brought in about a year ago to complete the project sometime last year. While progress is now being seen in the road, most still feel that enough is not being done to ensure the road is completed quickly and provides relief for those that are now desperate for it.

“We only took over last year and are working extremely hard to complete the road at the earliest. However complications have arisen as some section of the road has begun to sink. A NHIDCL team was here earlier and took samples of these areas for research. If we get another month, there will be drastic progress made on the road,” claimed an officer of ARSS when contacted.

He further added that land acquisition is yet to be completed as some people have approached Court due to the quantum of compensation paid by the state. In other cases, many land owners have taken the compensation but have not vacated their land to allow for construction. He informed that the problem being faced is between the 85-90 km section – in about 4 kms.

“We are making efforts and wherever we are able to, we have progressed. Hopefully we will get the road up quickly,” he added.

However what has to be noted is the fact that the Tura – Rongram section has hardly been touched and given the complexities involved, the project completion could take eons of time.

NHIDCL representatives however could not be contacted for comment on the issue

“How can a National Highway project actually take so long when it is only about 50 kms in length? Blame has to go to everyone who is involved in the project including the department, the contractor as well as the government for not paying heed to the needs of the people. The NHIDCL also should be questioned as to why it has allowed such huge delays in the project when it could have been done within 2 years. It’s really baffling and we are the ones suffering for their carelessness,” said a Dalu resident when spoken to. Others beside him echoed the same thoughts.