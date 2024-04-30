Wednesday, May 1, 2024
News Alert REGIONAL

Assam STF apprehends 2 drug peddlers with 'heroin'

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, April 30: As a part of the intensive drive against contraband items, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a raid at Dakhingaon on Saukuchi Road under Hatigaon police station here and apprehended two drug peddlerson Tuesday afternoon, official sources informed.

The apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Babidul Haque (26), currently residing at Hatigaon, and originally hailing from Udmari village under Kalgachia police station in Barpeta district; and Nur Mohammad (24), also belonging to Udmari village in Barpeta district.

The STF team, which had conducted the raid on the basis of an input, recovered suspected heroin, weighing 12.5 grams, which was concealed in a soap box.

Besides, one 125cc Bajaj Pulsar motorbike, bearing registration number AS-15-U-9994; cash amounting Rs 30,200 and two mobile phones among other items were seized from the peddlers.

Principals from CBSE schools across country gather at USTM for exposure visit
Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal': NCW urges K'taka Police chief to swiftly apprehend accused
