Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’: NCW urges K’taka Police chief to swiftly apprehend accused

The commission sought a report within three days from the Karnataka Police in the case.

In a letter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma urged Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan to take prompt and decisive action to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country.

“The commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women’s safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them,” Sharma stated.

Meanwhile, the JD-S has suspended Revanna from the party and has said that if the SIT probe proves his crime, he will be expelled permanently.

IANS