Wednesday, May 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’: NCW urges K’taka Police chief to swiftly apprehend accused

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Bengaluru, April 30:  The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognizance of the sex scandal allegedly involving sitting MP and JD-S candidate from Karnataka’s Hassan seat, Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The commission sought a report within three days from the Karnataka Police in the case.

In a letter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma urged Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan to take prompt and decisive action to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country.

“The commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women’s safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them,” Sharma stated.

Meanwhile, the JD-S has suspended Revanna from the party and has said that if the SIT probe proves his crime, he will be expelled permanently.

IANS

Previous article
Assam STF apprehends 2 drug peddlers with ‘heroin’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Jowai-o gari bolgniko so·chipe gala

SHILLONG: Mongolbar pringwalni 2:30 bajimango, Jowai-ni Salinity Colony-o donggipa Police Reserve-o gari bolgniko, ma·sina man·gijagipa manderang so·e galangaha. Wa·al...
SALANTINI JANERA

Mikkarang chu·onga gita waode load shedding ka·jana jotton ka·gen: Power Minister

SHILLONG: Da·o dipet a·dokni Power department load shedding ka·kujaenga aro mikkarang chu·onga gita wagenchimode load shedding-ko ka·jana jotton...
SALANTINI JANERA

GH-o TMC-ni vote-rang Congress-na re·anga ine NPP a·kanga

SHILLONG: Tura Lok Sabha constituency-o Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ni bang·a vote-rang bon·kamgipa somoio Congress-ona re·angaha ine National People’s Party...
SALANTINI JANERA

Simsang chibimaoniko niam gri an·cheng kitenga: APA

TURA: East Garo Hills a·jani Samanda Kakwa songo donggipa Simsang chibimaoniko, MP Agarwal Pvt Ltd Company, niam gri...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jowai-o gari bolgniko so·chipe gala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mongolbar pringwalni 2:30 bajimango, Jowai-ni Salinity Colony-o donggipa...

Mikkarang chu·onga gita waode load shedding ka·jana jotton ka·gen: Power Minister

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Da·o dipet a·dokni Power department load shedding ka·kujaenga...

GH-o TMC-ni vote-rang Congress-na re·anga ine NPP a·kanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Tura Lok Sabha constituency-o Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ni bang·a...
Load more

Popular news

Jowai-o gari bolgniko so·chipe gala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mongolbar pringwalni 2:30 bajimango, Jowai-ni Salinity Colony-o donggipa...

Mikkarang chu·onga gita waode load shedding ka·jana jotton ka·gen: Power Minister

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Da·o dipet a·dokni Power department load shedding ka·kujaenga...

GH-o TMC-ni vote-rang Congress-na re·anga ine NPP a·kanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Tura Lok Sabha constituency-o Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ni bang·a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img