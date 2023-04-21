Don’t fight as Khasi and Garo over Roster System: Saleng Sangma

Shillong, April 21: Amidst the ongoing controversy over Roster system, Congress MLA from Garo Hills, Saleng Sangma has asked the citizens to have the mindset of a Meghalayan rather than fighting as Khasi and Garo.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the vocal leader from Garo Hills, Saleng Sangma said that the Roster system was supposed to be implemented from day one when the State had reservation system

“However, this reservation policy was never adhered to in letter and spirit, ” he said.

Saleng cautioned that both communities may end up in a bad situation if they are going to continue fighting about roster and reservation policy.

Citing an example, he said that there was a recruitment in judiciary recently and all people applied and non-Khasis and non-Garos were allowed to sit for the, examination meaning Judiciary has already gone ahead with the roster system.

“We will lose whatever we have in future if we keep on fighting, ” he said.

Pointing out that the matter of Roster system should not divide Khasis and Garos, he added residents of the state should act as Meghalayans.

“80 per cent of the Reservation should be for Meghalayans and not for khasi, jaintia and garos” He added.

Saleng Sangma also maintained that any Khasi Jaintia and Garos born and brought up in Meghalaya should be given the chance to be in any jobs.

According to Sangma, lots people from outside are getting jobs in the state and instance such as these should be checked that instead of fighting with each other.