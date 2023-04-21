GSU revives Dadenggre District demand  

Tura, April 21: The GSU, Western Zone North, Dadenggre on Friday revived the demand for creation of Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division into a full-fledged district, an issue which has been raised by various local bodies in the past.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the union said that although Dadenggre happens to be the oldest civil sub-division in Garo Hills, it has been left behind Resubelpara and Ampati, both of which have become district headquarters.

“All three Civil Sub-Divisions-Resubelpara, Ampati and Dadenggre came into being in the year 1982. While Resubelpara and Ampati have been upgraded into districts, Dadenggre has been left behind despite having a greater population including jurisdictional area. The demand for the upgradation into a district has stood for 24 years,” the union said.

Pointing out that the creation of the Dadenggre District would create employment opportunities as well as bring people from far flung villages closer to the administration, the union urged the government to look into the matter at the earliest.

The uni9on also urged the local MLA of all six constituencies under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division namely, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Tikrikilla, Raksamgre and Dadenggre to come together and work towards the fulfilment of the demand.

The union has also decided to soon meet local MLA, Rupa M Marak to take up the issue.