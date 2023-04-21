Saleng Sangma cites illegal tea felling, coal mining, coke factories reasons for heat wave

Shillong, April 21: In view of the heat wave which is prevailing throughout the state and the country, Congress MLA Saleng Sangma has asked the State Government to take necessary measures to stop it by stopping illegal smuggling and cutting of trees and stopping illegal coke factories as well as illegal coal mining.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Saleng Sangma while terming the situation as alarming said that the Government must take some measures to bring about the changes.

Stating that a lot of money is being collected in the name of cess for rejuvenation, he added that the same money is not being used properly and Government must make public aware about the need to protect and safeguard environment.

According to Sangma, in areas like South West Khasi Hills, rampant smuggling and cutting of trees is going on and if we keep on thinking about only politics, there will be more disasters in the state.

“People are dying due to the heat weave and Government should take the initiative to make them understand about the importance of environment,” he said while lamenting that even after several years of Independence, people in the country still practices jhumming cultivation

Pointing out that illegal coke plants and illegal mining of coal are the contributors to heat wave, he said that the Government should take some measures to address the concerns.

The state government has maintained that the heatwave situation in the state is “under control” and asserted that the Health Department is focused on dealing with any eventuality.

As a precautionary measure, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has prohibited all outdoor activities in all schools in the district until further order.

In addition, all educational institutions located around Dangar Area under Mawsynram Block will remain closed with effect from 21 April 2023 for a week, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

The Education Department has also directed educational institutions to shut down for three days in parts of Garo Hills in view of the ongoing heat wave