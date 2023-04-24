Infosys founder Narayan Murthy believes ChatGPT cannot replace human mind

Shillong, April 24: Narayan Murthy, the founder of Infosys, believes that while ChatGPT is nice, the human brain is superior. Murthy claimed that “the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine” and that nothing can compare to it.

Murthy’s remarks come at a time when opinions on ChatGPT and its effects on employment and the economy are divisive around the globe. Leaders in technology, including Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and others, have banded together to call for a halt to the training of massive AI systems like ChatGPT.

Because ChatGPT is capable of so many diverse activities, like coding, conversation, essay writing, and more, there is concern that eventually all jobs may be replaced by the technology. Murthy, on the other hand, holds a different perspective and thinks that while ChatGPT can be a useful tool, it will never be able to add a personal touch to any work.

“ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay,” said Murthy in an interview with CNBC, noting that the human mind is what makes a significant difference between two works produced by two different people utilising ChatGPT.

The debate about whether ChatGPT is a blessing or a curse for humanity has grown in popularity as a result. There are worries that it could alter the labour market and replace occupations held by people.

Recently, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has voiced concerns about how AI will affect society. He issued a warning that society as a whole must get ready for AI technologies, including some now in use like ChatGPT. Speaking about the broad effects of the rapidly advancing AI technology, Pichai issued a warning that the biggest issues to be concerned about in the near future are the propagation of false information and fake news by AI.

In a short amount of time, ChatGPT has become extremely well-known. It can produce text that is human-like and has a wide range of uses, including text generation, language translation, and language modelling. The AI chatbot, which was introduced in November 2022 and has since taken the world by storm, has forced many businesses to use AI in their products.