Draft amendment to 6th Schedule on final stage: Meghalaya govt

Shillong, April 26: The State government on Tuesday informed that the draft amendment to the Sixth Schedule is in its final stage and asked the three Autonomous District councils to make recommendations

“The amendment we are in the final stage and have requested the CEMs of district councils to hold a meeting among themselves and all the three district councils and give the government some recommendation,” said Deputy Chief minister also in-charge of District Council Affairs, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday.

Stating that right now there is a problem with the village council and the unrepresented tribe, he said, “ At that time they (ADC) were totally against it even from the government side we are against it”.

“So very soon we have to sit down and the final draft of the amendment will be sent to the government of India through their ministry,” he added.

The central government’s move to amend the Sixth Schedule through the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019, have put the three autonomous district councils in Meghalaya in a state of discomfort over fears that the proposed introduction of the “village council” will lead to dilution of the authority of the traditional heads.

The proposed amendment seeks to provide for village councils in addition to the existing village development councils.

The ADCs are also against inclusion of “minor tribes” as other beneficiaries of the Sixth Schedule.

The ADCs are unprepared to make it inclusive and are adamant about opposing the Centre’s move in this regard.

Attempting to take a unified stand against the proposed changes in the Sixth Schedule, the KHADC, JHADC and GHADC on Monday said they will impress upon the Centre to table the revised Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, within this year.

A resolution to this effect was adopted during a meeting of the three Chief Executive Members – Titosstarwell Chyne (KHADC), Thombor Shiwat (JHADC) and Albinush R Marak (GHADC).