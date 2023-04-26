RCB vs KKR 2023: Predictions flow ahead of interesting IPL match

Shillong, April 26: Predictions are rife as an interesting match of RCB vs KKR is set to take place today in which the latter will try to turn things around.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off on Wednesday at the venerable M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru’s match between RCB and KKR in the 36th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is predicted to be a thrilling drama.

The KKR team, led by Nitish Rana, has struggled to perform in their recent games; they will want to turn things around against RCB. In each of Kolkata’s seven games this season, they have given up 200-plus runs. This season, the opening duo has presented another issue for captain Rana and coach Chandra Pandit. Up the order, KKR has attempted five different combinations, but none have been very successful.

On the other hand, the IPL season has so far been highlighted by RCB’s top order. All three of them—Captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell—are currently in fantastic rhythm. With three blazing fifties to his name at the venue this season, Maxwell at home (Chinnaswamy) has been in a no-mercies mode thus far.