India reports 9355 new Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Shillong, April 27: According to the Union Health Ministry, India witnessed a decrease in the daily Covid-19 caseload on Thursday as 9,355 new cases of the virus were registered in the last 24 hours. The reported daily positivity rate was 4.08%.

India saw an increase in daily Covid-19 instances on Wednesday, with 9,629 new cases of the virus in the previous 24 hours.

Data from the Health Ministry show that 29 deaths on Wednesday brought the total death toll to 5,31,398. Of the 29 deaths, six were reported in Delhi, three in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan, two in Haryana, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one in each of Odisha, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. Kerala reconciled ten fatalities.

According to information released by the Delhi government’s health department on Wednesday, Delhi reported 1,095 new cases of Covid-19 and six fatalities in the previous 24 hours, with a positive rate of 22.74%.

The primary cause of death in the instance of five fatalities was not Covid.

The infection has now claimed 26,606 lives in Delhi.