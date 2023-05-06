Call for peace

Editor,

Every day since May 3, we have been hearing the news of violence in Manipur but there are no peace committees that have come out to douse the fires and to have inter-community dialogues. This is indeed very unfortunate. There are many reasons for the violence in Manipur, not least of which is the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Biren Singh in trying to bring forests which have been under tribals and turning them to reserved forests without any consultation. The fact that the 6th Schedule of the Constitution is not operative in Manipur leaves the Autonomous District Councils with very little powers and an extension of the State Government. Also Biren Singh’s propensity to term the Kuki-Zo people now sheltering in Churachadpur area as illegal immigrants is not acceptable as they have kinship ties with the Kukis in Manipur. The same refugees who have fled Myanmar after the junta took over are treated very humanely in Mizoram. Is it because those refugees are not Meiteis?

The Meitei versus tribal conflicts are embedded in the politics of Manipur. Ironically the Meiteis are a majority in the Assembly and Government hence their writ runs while the tribals are alienated from the system. Now that even the Kuki underground groups have pulled out of the suspension of operations agreement with Government of India things don’t look good for Manipur. Several houses of tribals in the Imphal valley have gone up in flames and even being looted. Also what is shocking is how the mob were able to enter the police armoury and take away the INSAS rifles which they brandished and which were circulating on social media. All this shows that the Manipur Police had completely lost control of the situation. But for the central government to impose Section 355 is unprecedented although the Union Home Ministry has denied this.

The Meiteis want Schedule Tribe status because they can then buy land in the hills. Is there no better way to make land available for people of the same state than to look for a tribal status when the Meitei way of life is all but tribal and if Hindus can claim tribal rights then what happens to tribals? They will be further marginalised. All these issues require sensitive handling else they can go out of control. Having lived in Imphal for several years I should know what I am talking about.

Yours etc.,

H Nongrum,

Via email

Modernity over-sexualised

Editor

I read with interest, the interchange between John Saitkhuid and Glenn Kharkongor, on the recent “scandal” regarding the video of HH, the Dalai Lama, asking a young boy to “suck his tongue.” It seems to me that Mr. Saitkhuid’s arguments (while they may sound intellectual and sophisticated) are almost entirely tangential to the main points made by Mr. Kharkongor — that there was a huge cultural misunderstanding of the Tibetan phrase, “che le sa” (eat my tongue) and of the meaning of sticking out one’s tongue as a mark of respect in the Tibetan culture. An additional point (relevant to this issue) is the fact that His Holiness struggles with the English Language. So he mistakenly used “suck” instead of “eat.”

This is not to say children should not be protected. However, children, more than anyone else, understand the difference between clean affectionate physical touches and those that are violent. The child in question has not complained. Nor has his mother.

Mr. Saitkhuid is clear, he does not hold the Dalai Lama or the Pope as infallible. This attitude, it seems to me, denies the divine potential in human nature. It denies what great religious traditions have always asserted — that infallibility is, in fact, the essence of human nature. Every one of us has this same shining potential in us.

I find this whole attitude distasteful because it reeks of cynicism, self-projection, and blind arrogance. Modernity is over-sexualized. Drowning in soul-searing cynicism and hubris, the modern mind projects itself on to the world, seeking to sexualize everything, tarnishing those who have conquered the passions. What is wrong with admiring great personages like HH the Dalai Lama or Pope Francis? Should we not admire anybody who is greater than ourselves? Why seek to drag them down? His Holiness is a shining example of the virtue of chastity so rare any longer. Why drag him down? In fact, nothing could be more wounding to a monk than to malign his chastity.

I admire His Holiness all the more for apologizing, instead of defending himself against this salacious accusation. My sympathies are entirely with the Tibetan people who have risen in righteous indignation and wrathful protest against this attempt to defame their spiritual leader, a saint who illumines these miserable times.

Yours etc.,

Deepa Majumdar,

Via email

Consultation on Police Bazar required

Editor,

I would like to appreciate the move of the Government of Meghalaya to decongest Police Bazar and relocate the street vendors. On behalf of the Police Bazar Welfare Society, I welcome the initiative taken by the Government.

However, as far as making Police Bazar a pedestrianised zone is concerned we would request the authorities to take into confidence the residents and commercial establishments of the area and listen to our grievances, and not to take any decision unilaterally so that we are not deprived of our civil rights.

Yours etc.,

SL Singhania,

President, Police Bazar Welfare Society

Food adulteration a huge concern

Editor

The illegal practice of adulteration of food items is increasing at an alarming rate in the city. This adulteration of food items is affecting people’s health. Despite being aware of the fact, the authorities concerned are allowing traders to sell such adulterated food items. Adulteration, especially of food and milk are serious crimes as they directly affect people’s health and they have to spend large sums of money on treatment.

It is difficult to find a sector of the food industry which is free of adulteration. From raw vegetables and fruits to milk and milk products to fish, meat and processed food–every food item is contaminated. Every day one reads in the newspapers reports on food adulteration. Carbide, formalin, textile colours, artificial sweeteners, DDT, urea etc. are used rampantly for this purpose. The government should make laws against this poisoning of human food and ensure that the law is enforced. This inhuman practice has to stop immediately. Food inspectors have to go around and do a test check of the food products on sale in the city and beyond. This too is part of the healthcare system. We hope that the fish coming to Meghalaya from Andhra Pradesh are being tested for formalin and that it does not become just a one off hue and cry. Are we sure now that the fish coming we eat is free from formalin? I have my doubts.

Yours etc.,

Pinaki Nandy,

Via email