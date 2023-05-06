Cattle truck driver shot dead by BSF

Shillong, May 6: A truck driver carrying cattle from Jalynteng village identified as Roning Nongkynrih (34) was allegedly shot dead by the BSF at Pomshutia village along Pynursla-Dawki road on Friday night.

A senior police official on Saturday informed that a case has already been registered at Pynursla police station.

The senior police official further informed that they are still investigating the matter.

Sources informed that the BSF allegedly shot Nongkynrih while his on his way of dropping the cattle to be illegally smuggled to Bangladesh.

The body shifted to Civil Hospital, Shillong for the post mortem on Saturday.