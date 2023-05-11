News Capsule

Natl Lok Adalat

The District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Garo Hills, has informed that the National Lok Adalat will be held on Saturday from 10 am onwards at the premises of the District and Sessions Court, West Garo Hills. In this regard, persons, who have received notice from the Court to attend the National Lok Adalat for settlement or disposal of their cases, have been requested to attend the same at the time and venue mentioned above.

Programme

St. Mary’s College will organise a college fest on Friday from 10 am onwards at the college campus. According to a statement here, the fest will consist of games, food stalls, music, jam sessions etc.

Rally

As part of World No Tobacco Day, students from various schools in West Jaiñtia Hills on Wednesday took part in an anti-tobacco rally and signature campaign, under the theme “My Meghalaya, Tobacco-Free Meghalaya”. The rally and signature campaign were organised by the State Tobacco Control Cell in collaboration with the Education department and Sambanh Health Foundation.

Holiday

West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has declared May 22 as holiday on account of Shad Suk Mynsiem. In this regard, all district government offices, revenue and magisterial courts, and educational institutions in the district have been directed to remain closed on the aforesaid date.