Paul apprises Union MoS of weavers and artisans’ issues

SHILLONG, May 11: Minister in-charge of Textiles department Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Union MoS for Textiles Darshana Jardosh, flagging the issues of the weavers and artisans of the state.

Informing this, Lyngdoh said he highlighted issues concerning weavers, artisans and other members linked to the textile industry.

“I will be submitting a formal memorandum and she has already expressed keen interest to support Meghalaya so certainly we will flag some of the issues,” said Lyngdoh.