Paul apprises Union MoS of weavers and artisans’ issues

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: Minister in-charge of Textiles department Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Union MoS for Textiles Darshana Jardosh, flagging the issues of the weavers and artisans of the state.
Informing this, Lyngdoh said he highlighted issues concerning weavers, artisans and other members linked to the textile industry.
“I will be submitting a formal memorandum and she has already expressed keen interest to support Meghalaya so certainly we will flag some of the issues,” said Lyngdoh.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.