Jowai, May 10: In the run-up the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) to be observed on May 31, the students of different school in West Jaiñtia Hills district today took part in anti- tobacco rally and signature campaign under the theme “My Meghalaya, Tobacco Free Meghalaya”.

The rally and campaign was organized by the State Tobacco Control Cell in collaboration with the State Education Department bad ka Sambanh Health Foundation.