Getting rewarded for being a patriot: Sameer Wankhede

Shillong, May 14: In the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede, a former NCB officer who has been accused of seeking Rs 25 crore bribe, alleged on Saturday that he was being persecuted because of his patriotism.

Following a raid on his home and other locations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, Wankhede made these accusations. 18 CBI sleuths allegedly conducted the raid at Wankhede’s home while his wife and kids were present, according to Wankhede.

“I am getting rewarded for being a patriot, yesterday 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. They found Rs 23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service,” Wankhede said.

Additionally, Sameer Wankhede said that the CBI agents also seized his wife Kranti Redkar’s mobile phone. In addition, the CBI found Rs 28,000 in the home of Yasmin Wankhede, his sister, and another Rs 28,000 at the home of Dnyaneshwar Wankhede, his father, during the raids. Additionally, Rs 1,800 was discovered at the father-in-law of Wankhede’s residence.