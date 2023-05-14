Ri-Bhoi legislators assure Karbis of resolving issues

NONGPOH, May 13: Amid reports of skirmishes between the Khasi-Pnar and Karbi people at a village along Assam-Meghalaya border, the newly elected MLAs of Ri-Bhoi district have assured to work towards solving the issues faced by the Karbi people for the betterment of the area and the district as a whole.

The MLAs said this during a programme, organised by the All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA) at its auditorium hall in Umwang village in Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday.

The programme was organised to felicitate all the newly elected MLAs of Ri-Bhoi, viz. Mayralborn Syiem of Nongpoh constituency, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh of Umsning constituency, Charles Marngar of Mawhati constituency, Damanbait Lamare of Umroi constituency and Sosthenes Sohtun of Jirang constituency.

However, Lamare and Sohtun could not attend the programme due to their engagement in other works.

The other three MLAs were, during the programme, felicitated with the traditional muffler of Karbi tribes and mementoes as a token of respect and appreciation.

The programme was attended by leaders of AMKA, including president RR Ronghang, adviser Owen Terang, general secretary Bistocan Timung, assistant general secretary Phril Kleiñ, as well as Karbi populace from the area.

In their speeches, the MLAs expressed their gratitude to the AMKA and assured that they are willing to talk and work out problems and issues of the Karbi people for the welfare and betterment of the area and the district as a whole.

It may be mentioned that the prime objective of the programme was to promote peace and unity among the representatives and people of the district, as well as to encourage them to work together for the overall development of the district, despite the difference in their political affiliations.

The event turned out to be successful in promoting unity and collaboration among the representatives and people of Ri-Bhoi.

It also showcased the willingness of the three MLAs to work together with the AMKA and Karbi people to ensure the betterment of the district and its people.