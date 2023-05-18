One sentenced to 25 years of RI under POCSO Act

Nongstoin, May 18/-/The Court of Special Judge(POCSO), Nongstoin, has sentenced one Bringstarwell Kharbani to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs fifty thousand on charges of sexual assault on a 13-year-old. The court also pronounced punishment of simple imprisonment of 1(one) year and a fine of Rupees one thousand was awarded. Both the served sentences are to run concurrently.

An FIR was lodged on 23-07-2020 by the complainant where it was accused that her 13-year-old daughter was found to be pregnant on being sexually assaulted by Bringstarwell Kharbani.

A Case was hence taken up against the accused person vide Nongstoin P.S. Case No. 31(7)2020 u/s 5(n)/6 POCSO Act.

The case was Charge sheeted by the investigating Officer under sections 506 IPC r/w Section 5(j)(ii)(l)(n)/6 POCSO Act.