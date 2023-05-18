Govt asks Imran Khan to hand over “30 to 40 terrorists hiding in his home”

Shillong, May 18: Imran Khan, a former prime minister, has been asked to hand over “30 to 40 terrorists who have taken refuge” in his home in Lahore’s Zaman Park by the interim government in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Imran Khan retaliated by requesting that authorities arrive with a search warrant rather than using it as an excuse to enter his home.

Imran Khan was given an ultimatum by interim chief minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi to turn up the “30 to 40 terrorists” by Thursday at 2 pm. Once more, the Punjab Police have closed all roads leading to Zaman Park.

Government sources claim that the “terrorists” will be apprehended after 2 pm. In connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption issue, they claimed Imran Khan might not show up before a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court on Thursday.

The NAB issued a summons ordering the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to appear before the court in Islamabad.