MoU inked for religious tourism circuit on Brahmaputra connecting 7 sites

Guwahati, May 19: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the development of a ‘Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit’ to connect seven religious sites in the city by waterways.

The pact was inked between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Corporation Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Department of Inland Waterways Transport (DIWT), Assam here on Friday.

The MoU will facilitate modern ferry service on ‘Hop On Hop Off’ among seven historic religious sites around Guwahati.

The seven religious sites are Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra to be covered with the help of the agreement.

The waiting lounge at the ferry terminal will be a modern facility providing comfortable ambience for the passengers.

The project, executed via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is likely to be completed with an investment of Rs 45 crore within 12 months.

The circuit will sail from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar and the ferry service is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than two hours for completing one complete circuit.

SDCL and IWAI will jointly contribute 55 percent of the project cost while the remaining funds will be provided by ATDC. DIWT has consented to provide the usage of Ghats near the temples free of cost for the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The development of the Riverine Based Tourism Circuit is a huge shot in the arm for the tourism sector in Assam. I am happy that with support of the Assam government, the IWAI and SDCL will work in tandem with ATDC and IWT to execute this project swiftly and unveil a new chapter of the riverine tourism sector in Assam.”

“From ODC (over dimensional cargo) and OWC (overweight cargo) movement via Brahmaputra to the world’s longest river cruise Ganga Vilas, the huge potential of inland waterways is being unlocked,” Sonowal said

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I convey my deep gratitude to the departments for this initiative. Religious tourism will get a boost as the tourists will enjoy the rich spiritual heritage of Guwahati via this wonderful riverine circuit.”