Assam SI death: Open for a CBI probe if family members insist, says CM

Guwahati, May 19: Amidst the clamour for a judicial probe by various Opposition parties into the “mysterious” death of a lady sub inspector, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured the family members of the deceased policewoman of a fair and unbiased probe into the case.

“Investigation into the case is being properly conducted by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police. However, if the family members of deceased sub inspector Junmoni Rabha are still not satisfied with the probe, there is an option of handing over the investigation to a central investigation agency such as the CBI,” the chief minister informed mediapersons.

“Various angles are associated with the case and even as I have been intimated, I have chosen not to divulge much. I will request the CID to apprise the family members of the details of the ongoing investigation,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also requested the family members of the deceased policewoman to understand the case in its entirety and take an informed decision before demanding a CBI probe. “Their decision must not be based on media reports,” he said.

Rabha died in the wee hours of Tuesday when a container truck collided with her vehicle in Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, the absconding driver of the container truck, has reportedly been traced and arrested. He is currently in custody of Jakhalabandha police and is being questioned. A person who claims to be a witness of the incident is also in police custody.

Notably, a day before her death, an FIR was registered on May 15 at North Lakhimpur police station in which the name of Rabha was mentioned as an accused. Lakhimpur police and Nagaon police subsequently took lawful action pursuant to the registration of the crime.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CID Assam for further investigation.