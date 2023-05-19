Probe ordered into Dadenggre illegal teacher appointment

Tura, May 19: Director of School Education and Literacy in Shillong, Swapnil Tembe on Friday directed the Dadenggre Sub-Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO) to immediately conduct an inquiry into the alleged illegal appointment of an LP school teacher under the Sub-Division.

The direction comes after several local leaders and groups like the VEC and VDP secretaries, AMMSU and GHYO raised strong opposition to the appointment of one, Karimul Islam as an Assistant Teacher of Gasbari Non-Government LP School. The complainants claimed that Islam, who is unqualified and not an MTET passed candidate was appointed to the post without following the required norms and guidelines of the NCTE.

The order from the DSEL directed the immediate conduct of an inquiry into the matter and the submission of a detailed report within a week.