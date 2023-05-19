USTM holds health camp at old age home

Guwahati, May 19: A day-long outreach programme on “Enhancing Wellbeing: Charitable Support and Health Assessments for Senior Residents” was conducted by the Chemistry department of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) at Sonapur Government Old age home.

The students of the M.Sc. 4 th semester of the Department of Chemistry conducted the health camp. The students were accompanied by Prof. Manash Das Gupta and Dr Durlav Saikia. Sister Chameli Kumari from the USTM Health Centre also accompanied the team.

The team was warmly welcomed by the Sonapur Government Old Age Home officials and the inmates. A total 22 of inmates got the health checkup done. The team distributed fruits and dry ration among the inmates of the Old Age Home.

The USTM students entertained the inmates of the Home by singing and dancing. They also

sang with the inmates and made the visit a memorable one.

The officials of the Sonapur Government Old Age Home urged USTM to conduct more such

programmes in future to create happy moments for the inmates.