USLR orients school children on exercising legal rights

Guwahati, May 20: With the objective of providing legal knowledge and advice to young students and empowering communities, the University School of Law and Research (USLR) of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) conducted an outreach programme on the exercise of legal rights at Little Star Senior Secondary School here today. The program was done in the presence of DN Sharma, the Principal, and three teachers of the School with the participation of 64 children.

A team including the faculty coordinator of USLR Abdul Wadud Sk along with seven students from

USLR went to the school to orient the children on the exercise of legal rights.

Addressing the students, Abdul Wadud Sk said that for a society governed by the rule of law, the

exercise of legal rights plays a crucial role in protecting the interests of individuals, fostering justice, and

ensuring accountability.

Community legal services aim to ensure equal access to justice and help people navigate various legal issues. Community legal services typically offer a range of legal support, including legal advice, legal representation, mediation, negotiation, etc.

The program was hosted by Principal DN Sharma, Annie Mawrah, teachers, and students of the School.

The children showed interest and were interactive during the program. They urged USLR to conduct more

such programs in the future.