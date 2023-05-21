Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut with Kate Winslet

Shillong, May 21: Today will be Anushka Sharma’s first day at Cannes 2023. On May 21, the actress was seen at the Mumbai airport before departing for France. As she was being photographed at the airport, Anushka chose a casual yet stylish outfit.

Anushka’s airport outfit consisted of a white T-shirt, black trousers and a cap. She completed her relaxed yet beautiful outfit with a sling bag, a mask, white trainers and smart sunglasses.

Alongside Hollywood legend Kate Winslet, the Indian diva will honour women in film at Cannes 2023. Watching Anushka choose her outfit for her Cannes debut this year will be exciting. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the Indian celebrities who previously made their Cannes début.