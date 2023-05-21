Shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 begins in South Africa

Shillong, May 21: Khatron Ke Khiladi, a stunt-based reality programme on Colours, will return for a 13th season. The show’s host, Rohit Shetty, has started filming in South Africa.

On May 20, Rohit posted on Instagram to confirm the same.

Shetty posted the formal announcement, in which he can be seen enjoying a daring helicopter flight. He also revealed the injury Rohit sustained earlier this year while filming for the Indian Police Force. He is shown in the video announcing that the event will be more exciting this year and that it will be shot in South Africa.

He wrote, “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action!! Khatron ke khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will feature Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja, Dhai Kilo Prem fame Anjali Anand, TV and web star Nyrraa M Banerji and former Roadies winner Soundous Moufakir.