Assam board declares class 10 results, pass percentage 2nd highest in 30 years

The Assam Secondary Education Board (SEBA) on Monday declared the class 10 examination results, with the pass percentage at around 72.63 per cent — the second highest in the last 30 years.

The highest ever pass percentage of 93.10 per cent was recorded in 2021 when results were declared on the basis of internal tests due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, a total of 4,15,324 candidates appeared in the exams.

Of the total, 94,913 students secured first division, 1,48,573 second, and 58,394 got third.

While 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 received distinction marks.

Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan in Dhekiajuli bagged the first position.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage among boys is 74.71 per cent, while for girl it stood at 70.96 per cent.

Out of the total 1,90,765 boys who appeared in the class 10 board exam, 46,431 secured first division, 71,060 second, and 25,033 third.

A total of 2,24,559 girls appeared in the final examination, and out of them, 48,482 candidates secured first division, 77,513 second and 33,361 third.

Notably, the science and Assamese subject question papers were leaked this time, and the authority had to cancel both examinations.

The Board conducted the two examinations on later dates.