After 4 decades J&K revives relationship with Bollywood: L-G

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that after almost four decades the UT has revived its relationship with Bollywood.

Addressing the G20 third working group meeting on tourism here, the Lt. Governor said J&K is witnessing a new era that has opened limitless possibilities of growth and peace.

He said that now foreign investments are coming into Jammu and Kashmir and people are looking forward to better times ahead.

“After a long pause of almost four decades, we have revived the relationship with Bollywood and launched a film policy in 2021 to attract more investment into the film sector and to make Jammu and Kashmir the most popular film shooting destination,” he said.