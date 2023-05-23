Peace talks held between communities at Khanduli

Jowai, May 23: A peace dialogue between the Pnar community living in Khanduli village which is situated along the border of Meghalaya and Assam and the Karbi community living on the other side of the border was held today at Khanduli, Assam BOP. Representatives from both communities attended the meeting.

Officials from both the districts including Assistant Commissioner W. K Kharbuli, MCS, DSP (L/O) A. J Sangma, Namdong C&RD Block, BDO B Sungoh from West Jaintia Hills and Assistant Commissioner and Border Magistrate Rakesh Thakur and Circle Inspector Z. Baithanglangdi from West Karbi Anglong, Hamren were present in the meeting.

Speaking from the West Jaintia Hills Assistant Commissioner district, W. K Kharbuli, said that the purpose of this meeting was to bridge the communication gap between the two communities for a better and smooth exchange from both ends and moreover to bring about peace and tranquility in the area.

He also expressed his eagerness to see return of normalcy which was established a long time ago should be restored and cherished so that the people from both communities could again continue their trade related exchanges and other purposes. He further urged both communities to take advantage of this special opportunity of today’s meeting by taking a strong resolution towards strengthening peace and prosperity in the area.

The Assistant commissioner and Border Magistrate of Hamren, West Karbi Anglong, Rakesh Thakur mentioned the importance of having frequent communication or dialogues between the two communities of the two States so as to further strengthen the ongoing relationship.

He also expressed his appreciation about the peace talk meeting being organised saying that amidst the various issues and problems going on for the past many years, that today’s peace talk meeting was a good sign towards better days ahead.

The leaders from both sides evaluated the prevailing issues at their end and made resolutions towards maintaining a status quo of peace and harmony in the area.