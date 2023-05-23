Foundation laid for AJ Saikia Centre for Peace Studies at USTM

Guwahati, May 23: The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) will be intensively working on peace research and studies through a full-fledged peace studies centre, the foundation for which was laid yesterday at the University campus.

The Anwar Jahanara Saikia Centre for Peace Studies was laid at USTM by Prof. Yasmin Saikia, Hardt-Nickachos Chair in Peace Studies and Prof Chad Hanes, School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies, Arizona State University USA. Prof Saikia has also extended support of Rs 1 crore to USTM to develop the Peace Centre.

Named after the parents of Prof Yasmin Saikia, the Peace Centre will mainly focus on the northeastern region of India and diverse communities. The occasion was graced by USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof. G.D. Sharma, Dr. N.P. Chaubey, General Secretary of the Indian Social Science Academy, apart from Deans of various Schools, HODs of Various Departments, Directors, Senior Professors and Students.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof Yasmin Saikia said, “Peace is not a constant in our lives. It is something wished for but unrealised. Research on related fields of labour and social issues, social justice, gender and minority rights, refugee study and so on produce new scholarships on peace history. We want to develop a Centre for Peace Studies at USTM, particularly focusing on the North East and its diverse communities”.

She also appreciated the entire USTM family for taking such an appreciable step to set up a peace research centre at the University.

Chancellor M Hoque in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to Prof. Yasmin Saikia and her family for voluntarily sponsoring the construction of the Centre for Peace Studies at USTM.