Shah to attend Assam job letter distribution programme on May 25

Guwahati, May 23: In what will be the biggest distribution of jobs in Assam under one roof, as many as 44,703 youths, recruited to various state government posts, would be given appointment letters at a programme to be graced by Union home minister Amit Shah here on May 25.

Addressing mediapersons at Janata Bhawan here on Tuesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Initially, we had planned to provide job letters to 45,000 recruits but the results of 217 ‘divyang’ candidates had to be withheld after they produced incorrect certificates and were found ineligible during medical tests. So far, 41, 920 jobs have already been provided while recruitment for another 22,776 posts will be underway soon.”

The appointment letters will be distributed among the recruits at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara here at 4pm on Thursday. The Union home minister will arrive at the venue between 3pm and 4pm.

“The successful candidates will have to join their respective departments between June 1 and 15, 2023, and take part in the respective departmental training programmes. However, if any recruit fails to join by June 15, he or she would not be considered,” the chief minister said.

He further said that the government would come up with an ordinance so that the new recruits could be posted in any department in accordance with the needs of the government.

As many as 13739 jobs would be provided under the State Level Recruitment Commission (without persons with disability) for Class IV posts while recruitment to 11,048 posts would be provided under the State Level Recruitment Commission (without persons with disability) for Class III posts.

On the other hand, 5421 jobs will be provided under the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB); 7473 jobs have been created in the education department, 5281 posts in the health; 362 posts in the social justice and empowerment department; 135 in the sports department; 407 in PWD (Grade 3 and Grade 4); 202 in the agriculture department; 359 in SLPRB (Phase 1) while 22 posts and 14 posts have been created in the soil and transport departments respectively.

“So recruitment to 88,000 posts will be complete once the above appointments are made even as we are coming out with additional lists for 198 Grade 3 and 637 Grade 4 posts by July 2023, in line with our promise to provide one lakh jobs,” the chief minister said.