7 groups bag Reliance Foundation-USAID grants for women-centred projects

Seven organisations from across India have won the Reliance Foundation-United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) ‘WomenConnect Challenge’ India Round 2, to close the gender digital divide in India and help women fully participate in the global economy, officials said here on Wednesday.

Each social sector organisation – selected out of more than 260 entries – shall get a grant of up to Rs 1 crore from Reliance Foundation to address the barriers that limit women’s access to technology and will benefit over 3.50 lakh women and girls.

The organisations are — The Goat Trust, for women in Assam and Uttar Pradesh; M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, for women in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Manjari Foundation, for Rajasthan women; Digital Empowerment Foundation, for women in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP; Seven Sisters Development Assistance, for adolescent girls from marginalised families in Assam; ACCESS Development Services, for women in Rajasthan; and Yugantar, which will work among the women in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The US government has partnered with Reliance Foundation to support women entrepreneurs, farmers, women-led micro enterprises and collectives, and self-help groups to provide mentoring support for experts and practitioners from across India.

USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy said that the US recognises the strategic importance of a connected world, and the USAID works towards a future where digital technology promotes inclusive growth, fosters resilient and democratic societies, and empowers all, including the most vulnerable.

The Round 2 projects will accelerate progress to bridge the digital gap by expanding access to digital tools, specialised training, and business opportunities, she added.

Reliance Foundation’s CEO Jagannatha Kumar said they are committed to working to close the gender digital divide as the country’s digital revolution provides immense potential for women-led development.

Round 1, which started in August 2021, saw 10 organisations implementing solutions in 19 states that benefitted over 320,000 women and girls.