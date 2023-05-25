ChatGPT now prepares people for job interviews

Shillong, May 25: A Tik Tok maker from New York City is in the spotlight for her content, which focuses on employment prospects and counselling.

As she urges her viewers to use Open AI’s ChatGPT to practise for job interviews, Hanna Goefft is the talk of the town.

Since March, more than 2 million people have seen her video applauding ChatGPT for its capacity to generate interview questions, according to the New York Post. She asserts that the OpenAI chatbot will work for every job and is the simplest method to get ready for interviews.

With the title “I don’t think I’ll ever get over hacking life with AI,” Goefft posted a 48-second video. In the video, the influencer is seen pasting a product marketing manager job description into ChatGPT and asking the chatbot to research and generate questions that are related.

The study claims that the software prompted inquiries about the job description, including inquiries about product packaging and promotion at each point of the customer experience. Goefft instructed viewers to add the chatbot’s AI-powered keyword suggestions in their interview responses. The keywords need not be utilised explicitly, she cautions, but the examples they provide should show that they possess the necessary abilities.