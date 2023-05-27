UDP urges govt to implement roster system from now onwards

Shillong, May 26: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Friday held discussions on the roster system and urged the State government to implement it prospectively from now onwards and not since 1972 as proposed by the government.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the party MLAs, MDCs and senior members, UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh said, “We had a meeting of all the MLAs, MDCs and senior members of the party this is not the first meeting but a part of the series of meetings that we have had for quite some time where we have deliberated on the issue of roster system”.

Stating that the issue of the roster system has to be addressed, he said, “The point here is that after we have seen couple of appointments have been issued and the outcome of the process of the interview was as such that put a question and where a concern has arisen that has to be deliberated and discussed”.

“So because of lot of area of concern that we have seen we felt that the implementation of roster should be henceforth prospectively from now onwards but by not maintaining the roster from 1972,” he said.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Friday made it clear that the subject of reviewing the reservation policy is a part of its manifesto and the party will pursue it with the government but at the right platform.

“I would like to make it very clear that as a party we had mentioned very clearly and we will never deny this also that the subject of reviewing of reservation policy is there in our poll manifesto,” UDP chief said.

He further said, “We will initiate and address this also in the right platform”.