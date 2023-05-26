80.30 % pass in HSSLC (Arts) Exam 2023 conducted by MBoSE

Guwahati, May 26: Over 80 per cent students have cleared HSSLC Examination (Arts Stream) 2023 conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE).

Larisa Lamin (450 marks) of Adventist Higher Secondary School, Thadlaskein secured the first position while 15 students shared the top ten ranks amongst the successful candidates.

As per the results declared today, 80.30 per cent students have passed the examination –1896 in first division, 6968 in second division and 10821 in third division.

Out of the 25437 students who appreared in the examination, 20425 cleared the barrier.