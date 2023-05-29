ERDF adopts athlete Rajveer Singha

Guwahati, May 29: The ERD Foundation, Guwahati has adopted karate champion Rajveer Singha who received the India Book of Records certificate for writing the maximum number of hand-written letters to the prime minister of India on various social issues.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chairman of ERDF and Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) said that the Foundation would take responsibility for all future education expenses of the karate champion and felicitated the athlete on Saturday at a ceremony at the university campus.

Rajveer Singha, a resident of Pandu, Guwahati, has written more than 60 letters to the Prime Minister of India addressing problems such as corruption, poverty, education, health, and women’s safety. He has been writing letters to the Prime Minister for the last few months and is committed to continue doing so. The India Book of Records has recognized and appreciated his efforts through the certificate.

Chancellor Hoque appreciated the passion and dedication of Rajveer Singha and stated that he is an example for the youth to follow. “Rajveer Singha has shown that through simple acts, one can bring about a positive change in society. His efforts are indicative of his commitment to the betterment of the country, and we are proud to have him as a member of the USTM family,” he said.

Singha acknowledged the support and encouragement he received from USTM and expressed his desire to inspire others to take action on issues they are passionate about. “The Prime Minister of India is the leader of our country. It is our responsibility as citizens to engage with him and express our concerns on issues that are important to us. I hope my efforts will inspire others to do the same,” he said.