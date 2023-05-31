Ranveer Singh signs deal with William Morris Endeavour talent agency

Shillong, May 31: Ranveer Singh has recently joined William Morris Endeavour (WME), a global talent agency. International celebrities including Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah, and Charlize Theron are all represented by the same agency. Ranveer has reportedly signed with WME for global representation, as per reports.

Ranveer Singh has joined forces with global talent agency WME to pursue Hollywood projects, following Alia Bhatt. In the 2010 Yash Raj Film romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, in which he co-starred with Anushka Sharma, the actor made his acting debut. The Collective Artists Network of India will still be his agent.

The longest-running talent agency that oversees sports, media, events, and fashion is William Morris Agency, founded in 1898. Actress Freida Pinto from Slumdog Millionaire was also managed by it. It received the Agency of the Year honour at the Billboard Live Music Awards in 2019.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s next film together is Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Recently, the movie’s first-look posters were made available. Cirkus, his most recent movie, performed poorly at the box office.