Alia Bhatt and other international celebs join gender equality initiative

Shillong, June 1: For all the right reasons, Alia Bhatt has been making headlines recently. She just boosted her resume by becoming the first Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci.

She made her debut at the Met Gala in 2023 before the news broke. Later, Alia debuted at the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway presentation in Seoul. In the most recent Gucci video, Alia paired up with the biggest Hollywood stars.

In support of the new campaign from the Italian luxury brand, the talented celebrities banded together. Alia tweeted the video and conveyed her enthusiasm for supporting the cause. The video opens with Salma Hayek, John Legend, Halle Bailey, and Julia Garner introducing themselves. Salma is then heard saying that she ‘chimes for gender equality’. It is followed by Alia, Serena Williams showing her support for freedom, education, strength, opportunity and dignity. The video ends with Idris Elba saying, “We chime as one.”