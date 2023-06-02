AEC principal, hostel superintendent asked to go on leave

Guwahati, June 2/–/: The Assam higher education department has through a notification, appointed Kalyan Kalita, professor and head, department of mechanical engineering, Assam Engineering College (AEC) as the in-charge principal of Assam Engineering College until further orders.

“Atul Bora, principal, AEC will hand over charge to Kalyan Kalita immediately and is directed to proceed on leave immediately until further orders,” the notification issued by the Assam higher education department stated.

The development comes just a few days after seven boarders of a hostel in AEC were killed in wee-hour accident on the Jalukbari Flyover road.

Moreover, Sasanka Sekhar Sharma, assistant professor, department of electrical engineering, who was also serving as the superintendent of the hostel (number 7) where the deceased students had stayed, has been directed to proceed on leave immediately until further orders.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the state education department to institute a high-level committee to inquire into the circumstances leading to the death of seven students of AEC in the road mishap.

Moreover, the chief minister has asked the education department to constitute another committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities and submit a report on the need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes during the pre and post election period amongst the student community.

Further, to prevent recurrence of any such incident, Sarma also directed the education department to constitute another committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of education institutions.

The committee will also look into strict enforcement of in and out time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol, etc, on hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of extended stay of ex-borders of hostels.

The committee will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life within the hostels.