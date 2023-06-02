Bernard wants job quota to be undisturbed  

Tura, June 2: BJP leader and GHADC MDC from Tura, Bernard N Marak on Friday said that the 80% reservation for Garos and Khasi-Jaintias (Garo-40 and Khasi-Jaintia-40) was a unique structure which should not be disturbed.

“It has brought balance to the three communities for over 50 years and disturbing it might bring about catastrophic loss to the three communities if cons are not foreseen by the leaders,” Bernard said..

He added that the legal aspect should be made known to every member of the three communities as a slightest change could lead to losing 30% of the present 80% the people of the state enjoy today.

“Garo, Khasi and Jaintia should stand united to preserve the 80% reservation structure in the interest of the youths of the three communities. We can work out the differences internally and peacefully,” the MDC further said.

Bernard pointed out that the Garos were not demanding more but merely want justification to lapses in then policy in the past. He also cautioned all stakeholders that tension in the state would break the unity and disrupt peace.