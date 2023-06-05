Tree plantations mark World Environment Day celebrations in GH

Tura, June 5: The occasion of World Environment Day, 2023 was on Monday celebrated all across Garo Hills with the holding of cleaning drives and tree plantations by government departments, private institutions and groups at different venues.

East Garo Hills Soil and Water Conservation Department celebrated the occasion with this year’s theme, “Solutions to Plastic Pollution” at scenic Mandalgre village, where minister for Soil and Water Conservation, PHE, Housing, etc. Marcuise N Marak was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Marcuise highlighted the importance of Sloping Agricultural Technology (SALT) for the village like Mandalgre as it falls in the catchment area for Simsang river and urged the villagers to give up jhum cultivation and to undertake alternative means of livelihood like plantations of fruit bearing trees and plants.

Highlighting the importance of preservation and conservation of forests and trees, the minister also sought cooperation and support of the villagers to protect the Durama Range in order to prevent the rivers and streams from drying.

Guest of honour, Joram Beda, the Commissioner and Secretary of Soil and Water Conservation Department, while highlighting the importance and significance of Miyawaki method of afforestation, said that there is still ample time to do corrections to save the environment by giving up jhum and such other methods of cultivation. He urged the villagers to go for innovative agricultural practices and let the world know what practices are going on in their villages to preserve the natural environment.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal, said that he is hopeful of stopping jhum cultivation if the villagers take up alternative means of livelihood like plantation of fruit bearing trees. He also informed that mass plantation drives will be organised under the DRDA in all the villages of the district to preserve the catchment areas.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, East Garo Hills in collaboration with Agricultural Management Technology Agency (ATMA) also celebrated the occasion at the former’s campus at Megagre.

The programme was aimed at sensitizing the farming community to promote sustainable living by encouraging individuals to make changes in lifestyle and to nurture nature.

The Chief Guest of the programme, Dr. Ksh. Sobita Devi, DDM, NABARD, while addressing the gathering, urged the people to conserve resources, reduce waste and minimize single use plastic to save the environment.

Guest of Honour, Silje Sangma, DPO, ICDS, pointed out the disadvantages of jhum cultivation in the environment and mono-cropping of arecanut in hill slopes.

College of Community Science Tura also celebrated World Environment Day under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution” a few days earlier by organising poster painting and Rangoli competitions as well as planting saplings.

Ganeshan P., IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, West and South West Garo Hills while speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest, emphasized on Protection of Environment and conservation of natural resources.

Saplings of fruit trees were planted by the Chief Guest along with college Dean, Dr. Jyoti V Vastrad, faculty members and students. In addition, a pledge on Lifestyle for Protection of the Environment was taken by all.

The occasion was also celebrated by the CAU-KVK, South Garo Hills, Chokpot at its office premises.

A Workshop cum training programme on “Organic and Natural Farming” under Mission LiFE was also held as part of the programme.

During the programme, the participants pledged to make all possible changes in their daily lives and to motivate others about environmentally friendly habits. A total of 200 plants were also distributed to all the participants.

Meanwhile, various Garo organizations like the ADE, FAF, CEPARD, ACHIK, AAPE and NGCO in collaboration with Holaidanga Range Office and various schools from the area also jointly celebrated the occasion.

The celebration was held with financial assistance from local MLA from Tikrikilla, Jimmy D Sangma, Raksamgre MLA, Limision D Sangma, the Tikrikilla Block BDO, government departments and local businessmen while a total of over 3000 saplings were provided by the Holaidanga Range Officer.

The State Council of Science, Technology and Environment (SCSTE) in collaboration with the Meghalaya Science Society, Tura also celebrated the occasion at the Tura Science Centre where West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner, Jagadish Chellani was the Chief Guest.

About 180 Students from 10 schools in Tura urban and another 10 schools from other places like Williamnagar, Baghmara, Samanda, Resubelpara along with the Eco club members of the schools took part in the day-long programme where they attended lectures, presentations, demonstrations on different scientific themes and competitions like Quiz, Extempore, Slogan writing, Essay writing, Models Eco Project etc.

Meanwhile, the 120 Bn CRPF planted a total of 2000 saplings to mark the occasion. The plantation drive took place at Ballonggre Village in West Garo Hills and Williamnagar in East Garo Hills.

