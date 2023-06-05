Assam trader thrashed by armed goons, Rs 25,000 looted

Tura , June 5: A trader from Assam , who was on his way to the weekly market of Rongrikimgre under Chokpot Police Station in South Garo Hills (SGH) was assaulted early this morning near the village of Dumnikura, also in the same district by a group of three armed dacoits.

The incident, as per police reports happened at about 4 AM this morning, when the trader, identified as Addul Nur from Mankachar in Assam, was stopped by the group of armed dacoits, who then looted him off Rs 25,000 that he had on his person. The driver of the vehicle as well as the handyman was also present during the assault, though they did not intervene as the looters brandished arms.

The vehicle was carrying vegetables to be sold in the weekly market. A case has been registered and a police investigation is currently underway.