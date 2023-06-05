Trees sustain life on planet: Assam Minister

Guwahati, June 5: “The green cover of trees sustains the animal kingdom that includes the human beings too. Trees are not less than a mother for all of us. So it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the green cover,” said Assam’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah today.

The Guardian Minister of Charaideo district was attending as chief guest the celebration of World Environment Day (WED) organised at Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Memorial Higher Secondary School playground in Sonari under the aegis of Charaideo District Administration with cooperation from Sonari Municipality Board.

Stating that Assam government is organizing street plays at 106 places across the state through Cultural Affairs and Forest and Environment Departments to raise mass awareness level on disastrous effect on the environment because of use of plastic, the minister said such street plays will be held in municipality areas of Sonari and Moran in Charaideo district.

Appealing to the students participating in the programme to feel themselves part of the mother nature, the minister urged them to draw inspiration from the three students from the district who secured ranks in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC), 2023, to excel in their studies.

Sonari MLA, Dharmeswar Konwar mooted concerted efforts at all levels in the society to raise awareness against use of plastic so as to fulfil the primary goal of celebrating WED that is to save our planet earth.

Deputy Commissioner of Charaideo district, Nibedan Das Patowary in his speech termed destruction of forests as the root cause of rising global temperature and said only way to save the earth and the human race was to plant trees and nurture them properly.

Jorhat Lok Sabha MP, Topon Kumar Gogoi planted saplings in the campus of Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Higher Secondary School in the morning hours besides distributing saplings amongst the school students in the forenoon hours today.