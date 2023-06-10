Centre constitutes Peace Committee for Manipur

New Delhi, June 10In order to bring about normalcy in the violence-hit Manipur, the Central government on Saturday said that it has constituted a Peace Committee with the state’s Governor Anusuiya Uikey as the Chairperson.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said said that besides the Governor, the Committee will also include Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, few state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties, former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The MHA said that the mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties or groups.

“The Committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups,” it added.

While addressing a press conference in Manipur on June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that a Peace Committee under Governor Uikey will be set up which will have representatives of all political parties, besides representatives from the ethnic communities and social organisations.

Over 105 people have died and over 40,000 people have been displaced since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 in Manipur.