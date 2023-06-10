DG level BSF and BGB meeting in New Delhi from June 11

Shillong, June 10: The 53rd Director General Level Border Co-ordination Conference between BSF (India) and BGB (Bangladesh) will be organized by BSF at BSF Camp Chhawla, New Delhi during June 11-14 next.

During this conference, the BSF delegation of India led by Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General, BSF will meet BGB delegation headed by Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The conference is being organized to discuss the border related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces.

During the course of conference, discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the Border Guarding Forces. Further, there will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

The last BSF-BGB Border Co-ordination Conference was held from July 17 to 21 last year at Dhaka (Bangladesh).

The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities – 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contacts between the border authorities of the two concerned countries to discuss the matters of immediate administrative concern.

An Indian delegation under leadership of Ashwani Kumar, former Director General of BSF and the Bangladesh delegation under the leadership of Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General BDR (now BGB) met at Kolkata on December 2 in 1975 for the first time to discuss mutual border problems. Since then, the meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB were held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.

During discussions between the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh that were held at Dhaka (Bangladesh) from October 7 to 9, 1993, it was agreed that the Director General level meetings between BSF and BGB, were to be a bi-annual event.

In the agreed summary of discussions during the said meeting, it was emphasized that problems in the areas of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contacts and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels.

Accordingly, DG BSF and DG BGB have been holding Border Coordination meetings twice a year alternatively at Delhi and Dhaka and joint record of discussions of these meetings are forwarded to Ministry of Home Affairs after each such meeting.