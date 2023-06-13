Tura Civil Hospital building declared safe to occupy

Tura, June 13: The Superintendent of Tura Civil Hospital, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that as recommended by the Executive Engineer, Health Engineering Wing, Directorate of Health Services, Garo Hills Division, Tura, the New Annexed Building of Tura Civil Hospital which was declared unsafe by the District Disaster Management Authority, West Garo Hills due to dangerous landslide that took place behind the New Annexed Building of Tura Civil Hospital is now declared to be safe to occupy after necessary repairing of the retaining wall.

Therefore, all the concerned departments namely, ICU, Ortho and ENT, Male Medical Ward, Paying Cabins, DRC and OPDs are directed to revert back to their respective wards and rooms with effect from 13th June, 2023.