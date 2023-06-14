Mrunal Thakur to join forces with Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming film

Shillong, June 14: Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in the highly anticipated streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, is all set to team up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming film. This collaboration will mark Mrunal’s third venture in the southern film industry, following her previous partnerships with Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Sita Ramam’ and Nani in ‘Nani 30’.

The film, which is currently untitled, is scheduled to commence shooting soon after the actors participated in the auspicious mahurat ceremony. While specific details regarding the film’s title and plot are being kept under wraps, they are expected to be revealed in the near future. The project is being directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

In the meantime, fans can catch Mrunal Thakur in ‘Lust Stories 2’, where she shares the screen with Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta. This anthology will soon be available for streaming on the popular platform Netflix, offering viewers a captivating cinematic experience.