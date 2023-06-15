DGCA to probe Kolkata airport fire, team to arrive today

A central investigation team of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is coming to Kolkata on Thursday to investigate the reasons behind the sudden fire at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening and was quickly brought under control.

A forensic team is expected to arrive at the scene of the fire to investigate the actual reasons behind the fire. Airport sources said the area where the fire broke out had been totally cordoned off and the necessary repair work has also started.

Airport sources further said that the regular security counter where the fire broke out has been kept closed on Thursday morning as well and an alternative counter was being used for the time being. Airport sources said that all alternative arrangements are made so that the passengers do not face any inconvenience.

On Thursday at around 9.20 p.m. the fire broke out at the security checking counter near Gate 3A at the domestic terminal of the airport. Two fire tenders immediately rushed to the sport and the fire was soon brought under control. The airport officials suspect a short circuit as the reason for the fire.