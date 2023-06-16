ACHIK kicks off demand for winter capital in Tura

Tura, June 16: Kicking off its demand for the setting up of the Winter Capital in Tura, the A’chik Conscious Holistic Integrated Krima (ACHIK) on Friday held a Sit-in Demonstration cum meeting in front of the mini Secretariat at Dakopgre in Tura.

Common people from different walks of life as well as eminent leaders of various NGOs participated in the first of its kind agitational program demanding Winter Capital in Tura. The meeting started with a Short Exhortation from Rev. I. C Marak, Director of H.E.M, who blessed the program with the Word of God.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas M Marak, President of ACHIK Krima Council informed the participants that although Winter Capital or Second Capital in Tura has been an agreed policy of the pioneers of the Meghalaya state, it has just remained a distant dream with no actual policy for implementation yet to be done in 51 years of statehood.

Macklawrence M Sangma, Working President of ACHIK Krima Council, Chairing the program highlighted that in 51 years of the Meghalaya statehood, many NGOs of Garo Hills aired and submitted memorandums on the issue. However, he said that this was the first time that the demand was being raised in such a manner.

Former GSU leader as well as ex CEM of GHADC, P. K. Sangma, who also took part during the programme, informed that the Winter Capital has been the right of the Garo People as it was an agreement by all the leaders of the state during the statehood movement. He added that Meghalaya’s statehood is incomplete without the establishment of Winter Capital in Tura.

Bernita R. Marak, General Secretary, ACHIK Krima Council elaborated on the technicalities of Winter Capital and clarified that Winter Capital in Tura when established will be the capital for Legislative, Executive and Judiciary for 6 (six) months.

Laben Ch. Marak, former MCS & MPS, said that the agitational program for Winter Capital is not a diversion tactics from the Reservation Roster, as the ACHIK has been looking into the issue of the rights of the A·chik people. He pointed out that both Reservation Roster and Winter Capital are the rights of the A·chik people and that the organization would not settle for less.

Leaders of various organizations like the GSU (Interim), GSMC, FKJGP, TGCSU, Mahindra Pik Up Union etc were among others who participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, a decision to organize awareness programmes on the issue of Winter Capital in the coming days, in every district and block in Garo Hills was also taken during the meeting.